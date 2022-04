NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK — The Aggies played Xavier in the NIT championship on Thursday, and the Musketeers beat Texas A&M 73-72. The Aggies got off to a slow start in the first half, but led 40-32 at the break. Xavier caught fire midway through the second half, and closed out the game strong. Three Texas A&M players scored in double digits, led by Quenton Jackson with 23 points.