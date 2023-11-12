COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Jimbo Fisher’s time in the maroon and white is over.

Texas A&M told the Aggies head football coach Sunday morning he would not be finishing out his sixth season at the helm. This comes after discussing Fisher’s future in this past Thursday’s Board of Regents Meeting at the recommendation of the Athletic Department.

Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork released the following statement:

“After very careful analysis of all the components related to Texas A&M football, I recommended to President Welsh and then Chancellor Sharp that a change in the leadership of the program was necessary in order for Aggie football to reach our full potential and they accepted my decision. We appreciate Coach Fisher’s time here at Texas A&M and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Fisher entered the program as one of the most accomplished head coaching hires in A&M history, just three years removed from leading Florida State to its third national championship in program history.

During his six seasons at the helm, Fisher didn’t quite live up to the astronomical 10-year, $75,000,000 contract that the Aggies signed him to upon his arrival. Fisher finished with a 45-26 record.

This is just the fourth time in Texas A&M history that the University has let go of their football coach midseason. Fisher joins Dennis Franchione, Mike Sherman and Kevin Sumlin as the fourth to not finish his tenure.