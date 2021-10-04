Texas A&M Football Blocking out the Noise

WACO, TX — The Aggies are sporting a 3-2 record, after dropping their last two games to SEC opponents. The Aggies are not used to losing under Jimbo Fisher, the last time they lost before 2021 was in October of 2020, and in order for the team to stay positive, Fisher says his players need to block out the noise.

“You block it out, turn it off, turning social media off, turn you all off,” Jimbo Fisher said. “I don’t mean that in a bad way. I mean, you got to lock into that room and only in that room. And everybody has their opinions. Everybody’s doing their job. When you write something good, don’t listen. When you write something bad, don’t listen. You have to learn to do that. In our society as a young group, it’s a very hard thing to do because they live, eat and survive on it.”