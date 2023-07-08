COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Following the passing of defensive ends coach Terry Price in June, family and friends arrived to the Central Church to share their memories of the late coach.

Amongst the speakers at the ceremony were:

Jimbo Fisher

Houston Nutt

Kevin Sumlin

Myles Garrett

RC Slocum

Tommy Tubberville

Following the ceremony, Price was given one last ride around the Texas A&M campus, which included a stop at Kyle Field, the place where he played collegiately and coached since 2012.

After that final journey, he will make his way to his final resting place in Mississippi.