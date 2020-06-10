Texas A&M Football Excited to Get Back to Work

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M Football players have returned to campus to hold their voluntary workouts preparing themselves for year three under Jimbo Fisher.

“It’s the getting back to normality and working in their own facilities,” Fisher said. “Now, we can’t be with them and our strength and conditioning coaches, it’s all voluntary workouts. But I think they’re eager to do it and are wanting to do it. It gets them back to some normality.”

Quarterback Kellen Mond is entering his senior season with high expectations and he knows there is work to do for this team over these next few weeks.

“I think the number one thing is just finding our identity,” he said. “[We have some] new guys and even experienced guys, trying to find out their roles, and figure out how we can execute to the best of our ability this year. We have a lot of talent, and we’ve got to figure out how to plug those puzzle pieces in.”

The NCAA is expected to finalize a plan that could allow teams to begin more football-intensive sessions in mid-July.