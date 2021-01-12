Texas A&M Football Finishes with Highest Ranking since 1939

Texas A&M Athletics Press Release:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION–After concluding a historic run to end the 2020 season with eight straight wins and a victory in the Capital One Orange Bowl, Texas A&M was ranked No. 4 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season.



It marks A&M’s second-highest finish in the AP Poll and highest since 1939, when the Aggies won the national championship. In addition, the No. 4 ranking is Texas A&M’s second top-five finish since joining the SEC in 2012 and marks the third time in his career that head coach Jimbo Fisher has finished inside the top-five.



Texas A&M wrapped up the season on an eight-game win streak, the longest streak by the Maroon & White since the 1998 campaign. In the regular season, the Aggies went 9-1 against an all-SEC slate as they compiled the most victories against conference foes since joining the SEC for the 2012 season.

It was A&M’s fourth top-five AP finish along with the No. 5 ranking in 1956 and 2012, and the No. 1 finish in 1939, A&M’s lone AP national championship. It was A&M’s 13th top-10 finish in school history.

The Aggies open the 2021 season on Saturday, Sept. 4 against Kent State at Kyle Field and season tickets are on sale now.



Final 2020 Associated Press Top 25 Poll

(first-place votes in parenthesis)



1. Alabama (61)

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Texas A&M

5. Notre Dame

6. Oklahoma

7. Georgia

8. Cincinnati

9. Iowa State

10. Northwestern

11. BYU

12. Indiana

13. Florida

14. Coastal Carolina

15. Louisiana

16. Iowa

17. Liberty

18. North Carolina

19. Texas

20. Oklahoma State

21. USC

22. Miami (FL)

23. Ball State

24. San Jose State

25. Buffalo



Others receiving votes: Appalachian State 41, Tulsa 35, Army 24, Oregon 21, Texas Tech 21, Memphis 12, TCU 12, UAB 10, Washington 10, North Carolina State 7, Nevada 7, Wisconsin 3, West Virginia 1, Marshall