COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Only three Aggies from the 2022 roster participated in this year’s Texas A&M Pro Day.

Among those attending from last year: Running back Devon Achane and defensive backs Antonio Johnson Jr. and Jaylon Jones.

Also in attendance was:

Connor Blumrick

Cam Buckley

Clifford Chattman

David Johnson

Derrick Tucker

All three of the Aggies entering the NFL Draft after their final season with A&M are projected within the first three rounds. Scouts from all 32 NFL teams made their way to Aggieland, with many of them waiting to see Achane’s explosiveness out of the backfield.

Former #Aggies stud Devon Achane going through individuals right now. Lots of interested scouts in attendance watching closely. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/EpGbAiwneC — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) March 28, 2023

“He can do everything that the modern day game does,” Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher said. “I expect him to be a great pro, I really do.”

Devon Achane compares his game to #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey. He said he believes he can make plays out of the backfield through the air or on the ground. #Aggies #GigEm pic.twitter.com/SQCuVzvEqg — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) March 28, 2023

Both Johnson and Jones had stellar days as well and appreciated the opportunity to come back to close the book on their collegiate careers.

“Wish I could be out there with my guys,” Johnson said. “But my journey is going another way. My heart will always be here.”

Hearing from the #Aggies DB’s now. Antonio Johnson said it’s great to be back for pro day and see his old teammates but he’s ready for his next chapter in the NFL. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/xitNKYdQ1v — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) March 28, 2023

“I wanted to come out here and show my skills and improve in every area,” Jones said.

Now they’ll wait to see where their names are called in the upcoming NFL Draft starting on April 27th.