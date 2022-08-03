COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Wednesday marked a momentous occasion in Aggieland, as the Texas A&M Football team held its first preseason practice in 2022.

The Aggies will look to improve on their 8-4 record last season, where they showed glimpses of the talent that they possess, most notably their upset over then No. 1 Alabama.

For Jimbo Fisher, 2022 will also be a chance for him to win 10+ games at A&M for the first time, as the Aggies only won nine in their Orange Bowl winning season due to the COVID shortened 2020 season.

Texas A&M will open this season on September 3rd, 2022 at 11:00 am when the Aggies will host Sam Houston State.