COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — On Thursday, Texas A&M Football made its next move in the world of NIL, with the introduction of the College Station NIL Club.

BREAKING: The College Station NIL Club is LIVE NOW



Join the CSNC now to support our team ⬇️ https://t.co/xxwhHBM8G5 — College Station NIL Club (@CollegeStatNIL) July 28, 2022

The club allows Aggie Football fans to buy monthly memberships, which gives them access to exclusive player content, including digital events with members of the football team.

They also have access to exclusive message boards that allow members to communicate on a variety of football related topics.

That membership money goes into an NIL fund that is distributed to 70+ Texas A&M Football players. The site is a partnership with the players and a platform called Yoke.