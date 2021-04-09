Texas A&M Football Learning Curve

WACO, TX — Down in Aggieland, Texas A&M is holding their first intrasquad scrimmage tomorrow, and there will be a lot of new faces on offense. Jimbo Fisher recruited a strong incoming freshman class, which includes wide receivers, but it could take a while, for those players to have an impact on the team.

“One is the competition, guys guarding you, two is the scheme, more schematic more coverages,” Jimbo Fisher said. “You’re getting guys that all have your ability, I mean if you’re a top receiver in high school, there’s maybe one, two or three times at the most, that you play against someone that has your physical skills.”