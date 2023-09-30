ARLINGTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Texas A&M Football team is still perfect in SEC play in 2023, as the Aggies took down Arkansas in a back and forth battle at AT&T Stadium.

Jimbo Fisher’s team got off to a quick start offensively, as A&M scored on its first possession of the game, and went into halftime with a 17-6 lead.

The story of the second half though, was the other areas of the Aggie unit, as Texas A&M produced scores via the defense and special teams group to put away the Razorbacks for good.

On the defensive side of the ball specifically, the Aggies dominated for a second straight week, as they sacked Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson seven times, while recording 15 tackles for loss.

With the win, A&M improves to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. Next week, A&M will host Alabama on Saturday, October 7th at 2:30 pm.