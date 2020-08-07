Texas A&M Football Ranked 13th in Preseason Amway Coaches Poll

Texas A&M Athletics Press Release:

Texas A&M is one of six SEC teams and the highest-ranked team from Texas in the preseason poll. The 2020 poll marks the second-straight season for the Maroon & White to garner a preseason ranking by the coaches and the highest preseason ranking since being ranked 6th heading into the 2013 season. Since the Coaches Poll began ranking the Top-25 in the 1990 season the Aggies have appeared in the preseason poll 16 times.

The Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of head coaches at FBS schools. The panel is chosen by random draw, conference by conference plus independents, from a pool of coaches who have indicated to the American Football Coaches Association their willingness to participate. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25th.