COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — A quarter of Texas A&M Football’s contests for the 2023 season now have a kick time and streaming location, as announced by the program on Wednesday.

It’ll all start with the season opener on September 2nd, when the Aggies will host New Mexico at 6:00 pm with the game set to air on ESPN.

From there, Jimbo Fisher’s team will head to South Florida to take on Miami in the second game of a home-and-home series. That game will kick off on September 9th at 2:30 pm on ABC.

A&M will follow that road trip with a return to Kyle Field, where the Aggies will host ULM on September 16th at 3:00 pm on the SEC Network.

Then, in a change of pace, the program also released a kick time for a November 18th contest against Abilene Christian, with the game set to start at 11:00 am on ESPN+