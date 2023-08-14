COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Once again, the Texas A&M Football team will start the season with lofty expectations, as the Aggies earn a spot at No. 23 in the Preseason AP Top 25 Poll.

For Jimbo Fisher’s team, the ranking is a 17-spot drop from last year, in which A&M started the season ranked sixth nationally, before limping to a 6-7 record.

This year, the Aggies are one of six teams from the SEC that will enter the season ranked in the preseason poll, joining Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee and Ole Miss.

They are also one of three Texas based programs in the preseason rankings, along with Texas and TCU.

Texas A&M will start its season on Saturday, September 2nd when the Aggies host New Mexico at 6:00 pm.