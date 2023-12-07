COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Following stellar starts to their college careers, three members of the Texas A&M Football program earned their way onto the All-SEC Freshman team on Thursday.

The team is lead on defense by former Temple Wildcat Taurean York, who made an instant impact in the SEC, finishing second on the team with 66 tackles, with 8.5 of those resulting in a loss of yardage.

Meanwhile, on the offensive end, lineman Chas Bisontis picked up a spot on the team after he started all 12 games at right tackle.

Also adding to the freshman firepower on the offensive side of the ball is running back Reuben Owens, who rounds out the honorees from A&M, after finishing second on the team in all-purpose yards.