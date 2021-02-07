Texas A&M-Georgia Game Postponed

Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams reacts to a call against his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Texas A&M University Press Release

By: Evan Roberts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Wednesday’s contest between Texas A&M men’s basketball and Georgia has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

