COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Texas A&M is back in the win column after never surrendering a lead in a 47-3 rout over University of Louisiana-Monroe.

It took the Aggies a while to find the end zone but after Conner Weigman hit Jahdae Walker for a wide-open score with 2:26 left in the first quarter, Texas A&M didn’t look back.

ULM added a field goal on the ensuing drive and the Aggies dropped 37-unanswered points to secure the win with five-star running back Reuben Owens scoring his first collegiate touchdown on a 21-yard rush in the third quarter.

Texas A&M moves onto SEC play with their conference opener coming at Kyle Field on September 23rd at 11:00 a.m. against Auburn.