AUGUSTA, GA (FOX 44) — Any golfer’s first chance to play at the Masters for the first time will naturally be special, but for Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett, that day was even more memorable. The senior from Madisonville came out on fire, and finished the day four-under and tied for sixth after one round.

A historic round from @AggieMensGolf senior Sam Bennett 👏



He’s the only amateur in the last 30 years to record a bogey-free round at #theMasters pic.twitter.com/JhAFJJhK0O — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 6, 2023

His four-under opening round was the lowest by an amateur at the Masters in 22 years as well.

Bennett earned a spot at both the Masters and US Open this season by winning the 2022 US Amateur las August in California.

He will now look to continue this momentum on Friday, as he tries to both make the cut while also remaining within striking distance of the top of the leaderboard, which is currently set at seven-under.