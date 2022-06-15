COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday, Texas A&M announced the eight former athletic standouts that will go into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022.

The eight new members are:

Trin Aljand (Swimming and Diving, ’09)

Gary Blair (Women’s Basketball)

Mike Evans (Football, ’14)

Luke Joeckel (Football, ’14)

Bernard King (Men’s Basketball, ’03)

Johnny Manziel (Football, ’14)

Chuck McGuire (Baseball, ’64)

Mike Scanlin (Baseball, ’86)

The group will also be joined by Hall of Fame class of 2021 inductee Matt Rose (Swimming & Diving, ’04) who was unable to attend last year’s induction ceremony due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in his home country.

The 2022 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on September 2nd, 2022.