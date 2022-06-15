COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday, Texas A&M announced the eight former athletic standouts that will go into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022.
The eight new members are:
- Trin Aljand (Swimming and Diving, ’09)
- Gary Blair (Women’s Basketball)
- Mike Evans (Football, ’14)
- Luke Joeckel (Football, ’14)
- Bernard King (Men’s Basketball, ’03)
- Johnny Manziel (Football, ’14)
- Chuck McGuire (Baseball, ’64)
- Mike Scanlin (Baseball, ’86)
The group will also be joined by Hall of Fame class of 2021 inductee Matt Rose (Swimming & Diving, ’04) who was unable to attend last year’s induction ceremony due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in his home country.
The 2022 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on September 2nd, 2022.