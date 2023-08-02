COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The Aggies are back to football with the resumption of fall football camp on Wednesday.

The Aggies are set to turn the page on a new season after failing to make a bowl game for the first time since 2008 last year.

“This summer just really changed a lot because you’ve seen how how people are when they when they take stuff serious and when they really want something,” Senior offensive lineman Layden Robinson said. “Everybody wants to get out there and show the coaching staff what they can do and just show the team and earn the respect of our players. So, this is going to be a great start and I’m excited for it.”

Ultimately though, the decisive factor between wins and losses according to Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is execution and the Aggies need to get right during fall camp instead of in-season.

“You practice them till you can’t do them wrong,” Fisher said. “That’s why I’ve been so excited guys, in the summer. I think we’ve made tremendous progress…That’s what it’s all about. At the end of the day. It’s what it all comes down to.”

The Aggies begin their 2023 season with New Mexico on Saturday, September 3rd at 11:00 a.m.