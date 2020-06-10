Texas A&M Lands Nine Players on Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s All-Texas Team

Texas A&M Press Release:

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Football paced all 12 Texas FBS programs with nine honorees on Texas Football magazine’s 2020 Preseason All-Texas College teams, released Wednesday.

Junior defensive lineman Bobby Brown III, sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller and senior wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon were named to the first-team. The sophomore quartet of offensive lineman Kenyon Green, tight end Jalen Wydermyer, defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal and safety Demani Richardson earned a spot on the second team alongside senior offensive lineman Carson Green.

Following a national top-5 signing class in 2019, Texas A&M led all schools with five second-year players among Wednesday’s honorees. Only two schools saw multiple underclassman on the list, A&M and Texas Tech (3). Additionally, A&M was the only school with multiple honorees on each of the offensive and defensive lines.

Texas A&M football is set to kick off the season against Abilene Christian on September 5 at Kyle Field.

