Texas A&M Looks to Pick Up Where They Left off Before Pause

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M was as hot as anyone in college football before they shut things down after a couple of positive cases and subsequent contact tracing left them with an inadequate roster.

The Aggies missed games against Tennessee and Ole Miss and practiced as much as they could throughout the two weeks with those they had available. and when asked if he was worried about his team sustaining momentum over that two-week span Fisher said he wasn’t any more worried than he would be on a normal week.

“I think the guys are hungry I think they want to play I think they miss playing, so I don’t anticipate them not coming back full boar again,” He said “We get to practice the heck out of this week, practice hard, get that timing and make it as realistic as we can so it’s game-like and so we can play on Saturday. But I’d be worried about it, if we had played for two weeks, and that’d be worried about if we hadn’t played for two weeks, and I’m not trying to be smart about being on that just just me as a coach.”