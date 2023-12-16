HOUSTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team came up just short on Saturday, as the Aggies dropped a close one to fourth-ranked Houston.

The Aggies dug themselves into an early hole in the game, trailing by 15 at halftime, but battled back well to tie it up late.

In the end though, the Cougars hit some big shots late to put the game away for good.

When it was all said and done, it was another big game for Wade Taylor IV, who finished with a team high 34 points.

With the defeat, A&M falls to 7-4 on the season. The Aggies will next be in action on Friday, December 22nd when they host Houston Christian at 7:00 pm.