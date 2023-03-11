NASHVILLE, TN (FOX 44) — For a second straight postseason, the SEC Tournament Championship game will feature Texas A&M, as the Aggies beat Vanderbilt 87-75 on Saturday afternoon.

Before the Commodores could even get settled into the game, A&M was out to a blistering start, as Buzz Williams’ team went up 24-7 less than 10 minutes into the contest.

From there, the Aggies continued to keep Vandy at an arms length, as they held a double-digit lead for 32 minutes and 56 seconds of game action.

On the offensive end, it was the Wade Taylor IV show for Texas A&M, as the Aggies leading scorer put up a game high 25 points, while Tyrece Radford (16 points) and Julius Marble (13 points) also finished in double figures.

With the win, A&M will play for an SEC Tournament championship against Alabama on Sunday, March 12th. Tip of is scheduled for noon.