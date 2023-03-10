NASHVILLE, TN (FOX 44) — The SEC Tournament continues to be a comfortable place for Buzz Williams and the Texas A&M Basketball team, as the Aggies overcame a double-digit halftime deficit to beat Arkansas 67-61.

The first half was one that was dominated by the Razorbacks, as A&M led for less than a minute in the opening frame. Jordan Walsh then hit a three at the buzzer to put Arkansas up by 13 at the break.

The Aggies slowly but surely cut into the Razorbacks lead in the second half, before finally taking a 46-45 lead on a Dexter Dennis layup with 10:27 left in the game. The advantage was the first for Williams team since the 19:14 mark.

The two teams then traded the lead for about three minutes, before Julius Marble converted an and-one opportunity to give the Aggies a 53-51 lead, one that they would never relinquish.

On the offensive end, it was a balanced scoring effort for A&M, as four players finished in double figures, led by Wade Taylor IV and his 18 points. Henry Coleman III (16 points), Tyrece Radford (11 points) and Dexter Dennis (11 points) all finished with 10+ points as well.

With the win, Texas A&M advances to the SEC Tournament Semifinals. The Aggies will take on either Kentucky or Vanderbilt on Saturday, March 11th. Tip is scheduled for 2:00 pm.