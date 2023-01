LEXINGTON, KY (FOX 44) — The Aggies seven-game winning streak came to an end Saturday night at the hands of the Kentucky Wildcats, 76-67.

Tyrece Radford turned in a team-high 22 points for Texas A&M. Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin led the Wildcats with 17 points on the night.

The Aggies stay on the road and will look to rebound against No. 16 Auburn on Wednesday, January 25th at 8:00 p.m.