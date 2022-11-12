AUBURN, TX (FOX 44) — The Aggies began the 2022-23 year as the preseason No. 5 team in the country with the top recruiting class in the nation. Now, the Aggies are ineligible for a bowl game for the first time since 2008 following their 13-10 loss to Auburn.

If you like quality offense, this game was not for you. Both teams combined for 181 yards passing. The main difference came in the run game with the Tigers outgaining the Aggies, 270-94.

Just as we’ve seen throughout the season, the Aggies made a valiant attempt at a comeback late in the game, with Conner Weigman finding Jalen Preston for the 17-yard score. Auburn proceeded to run out the rest of the clock to snap their five-game losing skid.

Texas A&M now closes out the season with two final home games against UMASS and No. 7 LSU.