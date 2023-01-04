GAINESVILLE, FL (FOX 44) — The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team got off to a winning start in SEC play as the Aggies went on the road and beat Florida by three in their conference opener.

AGGIES WIN ON THE ROAD +1 pic.twitter.com/VhJmqHbW8F — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) January 5, 2023

It was a strange start to the game for A&M, as the Aggies went down a point before the game even started. They left their jerseys at the team hotel, and as a result were issues a delay of game technical prior to tipoff.

Buzz Williams team quickly settled into the game, as they took it took its first lead of the game less than three minutes into the contest. The Aggies led by as many as 11 points in the first half and went into halftime with a 34-23 advantage.

Florida quickly responded in the second half and tied it up at multiple points, but with 42 seconds left in the game, Wade Taylor IV made a midrange runner to give the Aggies a lead for good.

Three different Aggies finished with 17 points to lead the team, with Taylor, Julius Marble and Tyrece Radford all reaching that scoring mark.

Next up, A&M will host LSU on Saturday, January 7th at 5:00 pm.