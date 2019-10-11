Texas A&M Pass Rush Targeting Tagovailoa

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Alabama Coach Nick Saban will come into Kyle Field to coach his 78th game at Alabama at the AP number-one team.

He will also be bringing his prolific passer Tua Tagovailoa who has thrown for 400 yards in two of his last three games, and has also not thrown an interception in 178 pass attempts this year.

The best way for the Aggies to disrupt his flow is to not only get pressure on him, but get home on some of those pass rushes.

“You’ve got to challenge and mix it up and maybe you can bat some balls, get some balls, get great coverage and turn guys loose and get some hits on the quarterback,” Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said. “Because I don’t care who you are, when you get hit, you get affected in everything you do.”

The Aggies defense will have to work as an entire unit to make sure that lethal Bama offense doesn’t get loose on them.

“Yeah, most definitely you have to get home because Tua’s a great quarterback,” Linebacker Buddy Johnson said. “He can throw very well, and he has great receivers on the outside so we’re definitely going to have to help our DB’s and get home.”

Tua has nine 300 yard passing games in his career, which is the most in Alabama History.