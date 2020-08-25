LIVE NOW /
Texas A&M Picked 13th in Initial AP Poll

Texas A&M
Texas A&M Athletics Press Release:

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Football opens the 2020 season ranked 13th in the first edition of the Associated Press Top 25.

Monday’s poll marks the second-straight season that the Maroon & White have garnered a preseason ranking from the AP and the highest since being ranked No. 7 heading into the 2013 season.

Texas A&M is one of seven SEC teams and the highest ranked Texas team in the preseason poll. The Aggies are scheduled to take on five teams in the preseason poll this season; No. 3 Alabama, No. 6 LSU, No. 8 Florida, No. 11 Auburn and No. 25 Tennessee.

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.

Texas A&M opens the 2020 season against Vanderbilt on September 26 at Kyle Field.

