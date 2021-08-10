Texas A&M Picked 6th in Initial USA Today Coaches Poll

Texas A&M Press Release:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Football opens the 2021 season ranked No. 6 in the first edition of the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, released Tuesday.

Texas A&M is one of six SEC teams and the highest-ranked team from Texas in the preseason poll. The 2021 poll marks the third-straight season for the Maroon & White to garner a preseason ranking by the coaches and the highest preseason ranking since being ranked sixth heading into the 2013 season. Since the Coaches Poll began ranking the Top 25 in the 1990 season, the Aggies have appeared in the preseason poll 17 times.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. The panel is chosen by random draw, conference by conference plus independents, from a pool of coaches who have indicated to the American Football Coaches Association their willingness to participate. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25th.