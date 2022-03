TUSCALOOSA, AL — The Texas A&M Basketball team picked up a big time resume building win on Wednesday as the Aggies went down to Alabama and beat No. 25 Alabama 81-68.

Quenton Jackson was the standout in the game offensively, as he scored 28 points. Tyrece Radford and Henry Coleman III also scored 22 and 18 points respectively as well.

A&M will wrap up its regular season on March 5th when the Aggies host Mississippi State at 7:30 pm.