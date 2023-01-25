AUBURN, AL (FOX 44) — The wins keep on coming for the Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team as the Aggies went on the road and beat 16th-ranked Auburn 79-63 on Wednesday night.

war damn gigs 👍 pic.twitter.com/x7OBhdpZfh — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) January 26, 2023

In the process, A&M ended the Tigers’ 28-game home winning streak, which was the longest in the nation entering the night.

It wasn’t exactly the greatest start to the game for Buzz Williams and country, as the Aggies fell down by six points early in the game.

They responded quickly though, and closed the half on a 28-7 run to take a 17-point lead into the break.

From there, they held a double-digit advantage for the most of the second half, as they kept Bruce Pearl’s team at bay to win comfortably in the end.

The offensive standout for A&M in the game was Tyrece Radford, who scored 30 points for the first time in his college career. Wade Taylor IV also finishes in double figures with 15 points.

With the win, the Aggies improve to 14-6 on the season, and 6-1 in SEC play. Next up for A&M is a home game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, January 28th at 7:30 pm.