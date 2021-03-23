Texas A&M Prepares for Iowa State in Round of 32

SAN ANTONIO, TX — No. 2 seed Texas A&M is playing No. 7 seed Iowa State in the round of 32, after both the Aggies and Cyclones, won their first round game by 4 points. Gary Blair anticipates a tough matchup against Iowa State, as the Cyclones have a unique style of play, that is different from what the Aggies are used to seeing.

“I’m ready to physically play today, but mentally we’re not ready to play today,” Gary Blair said. Because we have to concentrate on Iowa State, which we have not played a team in our whole conference, that’s like Iowa State.”

Tipoff tomorrow is at 6:00pm Central, on ESPN2.