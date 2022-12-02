COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — After an up and down three seasons in College Station, Texas A&M redshirt sophomore quarterback Haynes King has entered the transfer portal.

King began both the 2021 and 2022 seasons as the starting quarterback for the Aggies, but failed to finish each season as QB1. Last season, he suffered a season ending injury against Colorado, and this season he was benched in favor of Max Johnson and Conner Weigman.

During his Texas A&M career, King played in 10 games with the Aggies, throwing for 1,579 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

His most recent appearance came in a loss to Florida in which he threw for 279 passing yards and a touchdown.

King will enter the portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

He’s not the only Aggie to enter the portal, as freshman five-star defensive back Denver Harris also announced his intent to transfer, after playing in five games last season for A&M.