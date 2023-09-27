COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — A foot injury that knocked Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman out of the Aggies’ game against Auburn will now keep him out for the season.

Reports early Wednesday morning suggested that the injury, initially listed by Jimbo Fisher as day-to-day, was instead more serious. Fisher than confirmed the season-ending diagnosis on the SEC teleconference call.

The injury ends the season for an A&M signal caller that had gotten off to a great start in 2023, as Weigman had thrown for 979 yards, eight touchdowns and just two interceptions in the first four games.

Much like he did against the Tigers following the initial incident, Max Johnson will now takeover as the starter for the Aggies, starting this Saturday against Arkansas.

In relief of Weigman against Auburn, Johnson threw for 123 yards and two touchdowns to lead Texas A&M to a 27-10 win. He also has experience playing against the Razorbacks in the Maroon and White, throwing for 151 yards and a touchdown in a 23-21 win last season.

Fisher also confirmed that the backup role will fall to sophomore Jaylen Henderson, who transferred in after playing in five games for Fresno State.

The Aggies’ game against the Razorbacks is set to kickoff on Saturday, September 30th at 11:00 am.