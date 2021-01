COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond announced Thursday that he will forgo his extra year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft.

Thank You Aggieland! 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/p3U0ak20Lt — K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) January 7, 2021

After 46 Career games at Texas A&M Mond leaves Aggieland as the career leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and total offense.

He is also tied with Johnny Manziel for the most touchdowns responsible for in Aggie history (93).