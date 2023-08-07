COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Once again, expectations are high for the Texas A&M Football team, with the most recent example coming in the form of the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll, in which the Aggies nabbed the final spot.

Starting the year at #️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/r36N2ETklT — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 7, 2023

Jimbo Fisher’s team is one of six members of the SEC to earn a spot in this year’s coaches poll, joining Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee and Ole Miss.

The Aggies are also one of four teams from the state of Texas to make an appearance, along with Texas, TCU and Texas Tech.

A&M is set to start the season on Saturday, September 2nd, when they host New Mexico at 6:00 pm.