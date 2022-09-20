COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The 2023 Texas A&M Football Schedule is now officially, as the program released it on Tuesday night.

The slate for the Aggies next season will look like this:

vs. New Mexico (September 2nd)

at Miami (September 9th)

vs. ULM (September 16th)

vs. Auburn (September 23rd)

vs. Arkansas (September 30th at AT&T Stadium)

vs. Alabama (October 7th)

at Tennessee (October 14th)

vs. South Carolina (October 28th)

at Ole Miss (November 4th)

vs. Mississippi State (November 11th)

vs. Abilene Christian (November 18th)

at LSU (November 25th)

