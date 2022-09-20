COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The 2023 Texas A&M Football Schedule is now officially, as the program released it on Tuesday night.
The slate for the Aggies next season will look like this:
- vs. New Mexico (September 2nd)
- at Miami (September 9th)
- vs. ULM (September 16th)
- vs. Auburn (September 23rd)
- vs. Arkansas (September 30th at AT&T Stadium)
- vs. Alabama (October 7th)
- at Tennessee (October 14th)
- vs. South Carolina (October 28th)
- at Ole Miss (November 4th)
- vs. Mississippi State (November 11th)
- vs. Abilene Christian (November 18th)
- at LSU (November 25th)
Next up for the A&M in the 2022 season is a matchup against Arkansas which is set to kickoff on Saturday, September 24th at 6:00 pm at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.