COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The Aggies are back in the win column following a 30-17 win over South Carolina in College Station on Saturday.

South Carolina struck first after each team’s offense started slow, with the Gamecocks capitalizing on a 13 play, 65-yard drive with a Dakereon Joyner one-yard score.

A&M responded in the second quarter with a 14-yard touchdown run from Reuben Owens and the Aggies controlled the game after that. Two more scores including an acrobatic run after catch on his way to the end zone from Ainias Smith gave Texas A&M a 21-7 lead heading into the half.

The offense couldn’t cross the goal line in the second half and instead settled for three field goals from Randy Bond to extend the A&M lead while the defense held the Gamecocks to just one second-half touchdown to secure the win.

Texas A&M hits the road next for a matchup with Lane Kiffin and No. 12 Ole Miss on Saturday, November 4th at 11:00 a.m.