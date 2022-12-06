COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — After a stellar junior season, Texas A&M running back Devon Achane announced on Instagram that he has declared for the NFL Draft.

This past season, Achane ran for 1,102 yards and eight touchdowns, while also catching 36 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns as well.

As a result, he received plenty of recognition from the Southeastern Conference, as he was named to the All-SEC Second team by the Associated Press, and the All-SEC First team by the conference’s coaches.

During his Aggie career, Achane accounted for over 2,900 total yards and 28 touchdowns. He will also end his career in College Station as the 17th ranked rusher in Texas A&M Football history.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to take place from Thursday, April 27th to Saturday, April 29th in Kansas City, Missouri.