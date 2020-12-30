Texas A&M Senior Buddy Johnson Amped for Orange Bowl

WACO, TX — The Orange Bowl is right around the corner, and since the Tar Heels will be without their two starting running backs, they’ll likely lean on their passing game, with sophomore quarterback Sam Howell. Texas A&M Senior Buddy Johnson was looking forward to the challenge of facing a strong run game, but he knows UNC’s offense will not be a cake walk.

“I think they have a great offense, their quarterback is very good,” Buddy Johnson said. “He stands out on film and can throw the ball very well, they had two opt out running backs, we were excited to face them, but they have other great running backs on scholarship just like us.”