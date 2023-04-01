COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Texas A&M pulled off a signature win in Aggieland today, holding on to take down Tennessee, 3-1.
The Aggies will face off in the grudge match tomorrow against the Volunteers at home at 1:00 p.m.
by: Parker Rehm
