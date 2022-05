NORMAN, OK (FOX 44) — The Texas A&M Softball team got off to a winning start in the NCAA Tournament, as the Aggies beat Minnesota 5-1.

A&M trailed early in the game, but responded with five unanswered runs, before holding off a final rally from the Golden Gophers, as Emiley Kennedey got a groundout to end the game with the bases loaded.

Next up for the Aggies is a matchup on Saturday, May 21st against No. 1 Oklahoma. First pitch is set for 1:00 pm.