HOOVER, AL (FOX 44) — Revenge for the Texas A&M Baseball team is best served in the postseason. The Aggies got just that on Tuesday, as they beat Tennessee in their SEC Tournament opener, after the Vols swept them in the regular season.

For A&M, the key to success was to get out to a fast start, as the Aggies led 2-0 after just four innings.

From there, Jim Schlossnagle’s pitching staff, led Troy Wansing, shut down the Volunteer offense. Wansing put together his best start of the season, as he threw eight scoreless innings as part of a combined complete game shutdown.

The game also featured another home run for fantastic freshman Jace LaViolette, who left the park for the fourth time in his last three games.

With the win, the Aggies set up a matchup with another team that swept them in the regular season in Arkansas. First pitch is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24th at 1:00 pm.