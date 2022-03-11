TAMPA, FL — The dream run through the SEC Tournament continued for the Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team as the Aggies upset the top seeded and fourth-ranked Auburn Tigers 67-62 to advance to the semifinals.

For the second straight day, Buzz Williams’ team build a big second half lead, this time the Aggies led by as many as 20 points, and had to hold on late to win.

It was a balanced scoring effort for Texas A&M in the game, as three different Aggies scored in double figures, led by Tyrece Radford and his 19 points.

Next up for A&M is a matchup in the semifinals against either LSU or Arkansas. That game will take place on March 12th at 1:00 pm.