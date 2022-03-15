COLLEGE STATION, TX — The Texas A&M Aggies are on to the second round of the NIT as they beat Alcorn State 74-62.

It was a slow start offensive for Buzz Williams’ team, as A&M scored just seven points in the first 10 minutes and went into halftime tied with the Braves at 27-27.

The Aggies found their offensive groove in the second half though, scoring 47 points to secure an opening round victory. They were especially good from the free throw line, where they shot 92.9% on 28 attempts.

Next up for Texas A&M is a matchup against Oregon in the second round of the NIT.