COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Elijah Robinson’s tenure as the interim head coach at Texas A&M got off to a winning start on Saturday as the Aggies raced past Abilene Christian.

It was a slow start initially for A&M, as Cirby Coheley picked off Jaylen Henderson on the Aggies first offensive series and took it back for a touchdown as the Wildcats took an early 7-0 lead.

From there though, Texas A&M would take control of the contest, outscoring ACU 38-3 the rest of the way to secure a seventh win of the season.

The victory wraps up the home slate for the Aggies in 2023, as they go 6-1 in Kyle Field this season. They’ll finish off their regular season next weekend, when they take a trip to Baton Rouge to take on 15th-ranked LSU on Saturday, November 25th at 11:00 am.