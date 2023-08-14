COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The Texas A&M Football team will be without one of its key pass catchers from last season, as Donovan Green suffered a season ending injury this past weekend.

I suffered a season ending injury this past weekend. This was not what I was expecting for this season, but I do understand God's plans are sometimes different from ours. So now I'm already working for next season and helping our team anyway possible. I want to say thank you for… pic.twitter.com/trMKCWVG4I — Donovan Green (GigEm) (@Donovangreen23) August 14, 2023

On Monday, A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed that it the injury was a torn ACL that will cost the stand out sophomore his season.

This comes after a freshman campaign in which Green caught 22 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns.

His absence will create quite the void to fill in the Texas A&M offense, as Green entered the preseason on the watch list for the Mackey Award, which goes to the best tight end in college football.

A leading candidate to do so seem to be Swedish freshman Theo Melin Ohrstrom, who Fisher said caught eight passes in Saturday’s team scrimmage.