COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The Texas A&M Football team will be without one of its key pass catchers from last season, as Donovan Green suffered a season ending injury this past weekend.
On Monday, A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed that it the injury was a torn ACL that will cost the stand out sophomore his season.
This comes after a freshman campaign in which Green caught 22 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns.
His absence will create quite the void to fill in the Texas A&M offense, as Green entered the preseason on the watch list for the Mackey Award, which goes to the best tight end in college football.
A leading candidate to do so seem to be Swedish freshman Theo Melin Ohrstrom, who Fisher said caught eight passes in Saturday’s team scrimmage.