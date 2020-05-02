Texas A&M to Play in 2021 Maui Jim Maui Invitational

Texas A&M

by: Evan Roberts

Posted: / Updated:

Texas A&M Athletics Press Release:

MAUI, Hawaii — Texas A&M Men’s Basketball joins a loaded field for the 38th annual Maui Jim Maui Invitational which will be contested November 22-24, 2021, at the historic Lahaina Civic Center.

The tournament features Butler, Chaminade, Houston, Notre Dame, Oregon, Saint Mary’s and Wisconsin. The field boasts a combined 137 NCAA Tournament appearances and 59 Sweet Sixteen berths.

Texas A&M is making their second appearance at the Maui Invitational as the Maroon & White competed at the illustrious event in 1994. The Aggies fell in their first two games, 103-73 to No. 12 Arizona State and 76-74 to Tulane, before topping Chaminade, 73-52.

Travel packages for the tournament will be available at a later date.

For more information on Texas A&M Men’s Basketball, follow @aggiembk on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44